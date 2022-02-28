NanoXplore Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million.

GRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$4.48 on Monday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88.

