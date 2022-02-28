PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

PPL opened at $26.43 on Thursday. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

