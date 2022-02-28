Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSHD. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of GSHD opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 354.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

