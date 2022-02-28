Citigroup Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $58.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $507,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.