Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

