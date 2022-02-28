StockNews.com Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.45.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC opened at $64.97 on Friday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.