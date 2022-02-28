Piper Sandler Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $20.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.69.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.68 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.