Brokers Offer Predictions for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.49.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $67.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.
