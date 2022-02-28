Patterson Companies (PDCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.00-2.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

