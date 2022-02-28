Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of 0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DOUG opened at 7.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 8.50. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 6.65 and a twelve month high of 12.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

