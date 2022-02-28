Head-To-Head Contrast: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) versus NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 15.17% 10.23% 1.24% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18%

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 7.27 $20.11 million $0.32 30.47 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.89 $12.85 million $4.33 4.80

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.64%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

