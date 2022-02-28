StockNews.com Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $764.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after buying an additional 105,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in City Office REIT by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after buying an additional 112,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

