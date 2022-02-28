BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

BWXT stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.