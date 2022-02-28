Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.81 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $42.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $43.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.12 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $57.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Shares of CTSO opened at $3.84 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

