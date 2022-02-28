Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Raised to GBX 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BCS lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.60.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Barclays has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,017,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,903,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Barclays by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,334,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 399,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

