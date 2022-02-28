Viper Energy Partners LP Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $29.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

