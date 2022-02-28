Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Financial

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,500,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 4.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.