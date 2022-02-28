Griffin Securities Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Griffin Securities from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.