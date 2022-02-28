Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.
NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $113.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.