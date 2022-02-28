Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $113.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.22%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

