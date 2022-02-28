Barclays Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $38.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

