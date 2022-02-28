TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

TTE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

