Recro Pharma (REPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Recro Pharma to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.63 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $76.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,197 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

