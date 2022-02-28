Recro Pharma (REPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Recro Pharma to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.63 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $76.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62.
In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)
Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.