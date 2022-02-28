Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $842.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clarus by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

