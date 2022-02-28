Head-To-Head Review: Assure (IONM) & Its Peers

Assure (NASDAQ: IONM – Get Rating) is one of 206 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Assure to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Assure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 1087 4336 7827 214 2.53

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 31.79%. Given Assure’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Assure has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -22.50 Assure Competitors $1.22 billion $96.14 million -3.01

Assure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -11.55% -13.77% -8.03% Assure Competitors -698.94% -61.32% -17.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

