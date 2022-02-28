Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $175.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.75.

Wayfair stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

