Credit Suisse Group Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $170.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.