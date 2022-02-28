Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will report $381.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $383.30 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acushnet.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

GOLF opened at $43.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,836,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Acushnet by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after buying an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

