Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Woodmark Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Woodmark in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

AMWD stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

