Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $925.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $49,268,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

