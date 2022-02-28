Etsy, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $148.94 on Monday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

