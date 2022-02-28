Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

