Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

