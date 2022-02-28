Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after acquiring an additional 638,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

