Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: DRTT) recently:

2/25/2022 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.65.

2/15/2022 – DIRTT Environmental Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

