Morgan Stanley Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $64.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NYSE ASAN opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $7,677,921. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 335,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

