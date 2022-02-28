American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Cowen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.80.

NYSE AMT opened at $233.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.01.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

