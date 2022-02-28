Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $363.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

