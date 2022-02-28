Mizuho Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $145.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.92.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $129.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 66,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

