Ferroglobe (GSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Ferroglobe to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.73. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

