Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booking Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will earn $78.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $92.93.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,377.30. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Booking by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.