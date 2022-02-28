Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Anaconda Mining in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Shares of ANX stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$138.50 million and a P/E ratio of -25.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
About Anaconda Mining (Get Rating)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
