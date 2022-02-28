International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will report sales of $101.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.92 million. International Seaways posted sales of $56.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $279.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $290.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $567.64 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $628.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $910.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

