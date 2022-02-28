TORM (TRMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $7.77 on Monday. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $577.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -340.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get TORM alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TORM in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TORM by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About TORM (Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.