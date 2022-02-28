FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Increased by Analyst

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.65.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.75 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

