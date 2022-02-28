Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
