Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $107.13 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -261.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

