BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 630 ($8.57) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 555 ($7.55).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 645.67 ($8.78).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 653 ($8.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 576.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 569.42. The company has a market capitalization of £20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.62).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

