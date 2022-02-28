Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($73.44) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,329.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,070.05. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

