International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.05) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.58) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.80).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 154.52 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

