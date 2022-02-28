WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.27) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.71) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

Get WPP alerts:

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,084.50 ($14.75) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,160.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,070.42. The company has a market capitalization of £12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. WPP has a one year low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.